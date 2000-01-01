You may have noticed that news outlets have started referring to the more common strains of COVID-19 by letters of the Greek alphabet, such as Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

The World Health Organisation believes this will help to eliminate prejudice and discrimination against the places where each variant originated, but many argue it also makes it harder to stay on top of the latest developments.

The Quicky speaks to an expert Virologist to find out which strain is which, and whether the emergence of new variants of COVID-19 could see this pandemic last forever.

