Why The New COVID Vaccine News Is Causing A Stir

When Pfizer announced that their experimental COVID-19 vaccine has an efficiency rate of over 90% it not only made the world rejoice that there may finally be some light at the end of the virus tunnel, it also sent the stock market soaring.

The Quicky investigates whether we can really start to get our hopes up that a vaccine is not far off and why the announcement influences the world's money markets and gun sales.

