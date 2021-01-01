News
Blood Clots And The AstraZeneca Vaccine: What You Need To Know

the quicky

19 hours ago · 18 minutes

With a second Australian suspected of developing blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, some people now have concerns about the safety of the jab.

The Quicky investigates what causes these blood clots, and speaks to two experts who explain why we should not be afraid of being immunised, and how the risks are in fact much lower than many more common medical treatments.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Karen Price - President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) and a GP for over 30 years

Dr Jose Sail Perdomo - Research Fellow in the Haematology Research Unit at the St George and Sutherland Clinical School, University of NSW

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

