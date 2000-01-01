News
Learn To Live With It? Your Latest COVID Questions, Answered

It's been nearly 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, but millions of Aussies are still living under lockdown and ongoing restrictions, fuelled by a slow vaccine rollout.

As a result, many of us have more questions than ever as misinformation continues to spread via social media, which isn't helped by confused and mixed messaging from our political leaders.

The Quicky speaks to an experienced family GP and an expert virologist to ask some of your big COVID questions to cut through the noise and find out where we are at with this health crisis.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Brad McKay - GP and author of Fake Medicine: Exposing the Wellness Crazes, Cons And Quacks Costing Us Our Health

Professor William Rawlinson AM - Senior Medical Virologist and Director of Virology at South Eastern Sydney and Illawarra Health Service based at the University of NSW

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.