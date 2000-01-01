Could Lisa Cunningham Be The First Aussie Executed In the US?

South Australian born and raised Lisa Cunningham is the first Australian woman who's at risk of the death penalty in the USA.

In 2017, her stepdaughter Sanaa died, and since then, Lisa and her husband Germayne have been in custody charged with her murder.

The Quicky's Claire Murphy delves into this complicated case, after having conversations with Lisa herself.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Sean Holstege, Freelance Journalist and Professor; Dr Helen Schultz, Pharmacist and Consulting Psychiatrist

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/