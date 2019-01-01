Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up

Pictures and stories have been emerging from China suggesting the Chinese Government hasn't told the full story about the Coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation has declared a World Health Emergency and conspiracy theories are spreading as fast as the virus itself.
So, how do we tell the difference between a falsehood designed to cause panic and information deliberately kept from the public?
Guests: Dr Keith Suter, Managing Director, Global Solutions Think Tank
