Constance Hall's Brilliant Way To Shut Down Online Bullying

She's been called the worst things, told she's the worst mother, even been told to take her own life... but a recent discovery by blogger Constance Hall has found a new way of dealing with online bullies that has nothing to do with engaging an online bully.

Today we find out who trolls are, why they do it and Constance's brilliant way of taking back the power.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Blogger and Queen Constance Hall and Dr Evita March, Senior Lecturer and Researcher of Psychology at Federation University.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.