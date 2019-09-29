Climate Anxiety Is Real, But It’s Not Greta’s Fault

The term 'climate anxiety' is being thrown about right now and a lot of the focus is on Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg as the reason for it's rise.

Today we find out that climate anxiety is real but that Greta's activism is doing more to help than denying it exists.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Elizabeth Haase, Psychiatrists and Chair of the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry Climate and health Committee

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.