Love it or loathe it, cleaning our homes is something we all have to do, or at the very least outsource to a professional, but how clean should the place where we've been spending a lot more time recently be?

For many people, the pandemic has sparked new enthusiasm for disinfectant products and sanitisers, but is it possible that we could be doing damage to our health by being too squeaky clean?

The Quicky speaks to a 'cleanfluencer' and an expert in infection control to find out the best ways to keep you and your family safe, and your home looking great, without going overboard.

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Kat Springer - AKA The Organised Housewife is a 'Cleanfluencer' who provides affordable ideas for organising a home, cooking, managing finances and sharing the realities of daily family life

Brett Mitchell - Professor of Nursing within the College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing, School of Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Newcastle, and a Fellow of the Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

