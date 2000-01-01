News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Quicky

Mamamia Podcasts

Am I A Dirty Pig: How Clean Should My Home Be?

Love it or loathe it, cleaning our homes is something we all have to do, or at the very least outsource to a professional, but how clean should the place where we've been spending a lot more time recently be?

For many people, the pandemic has sparked new enthusiasm for disinfectant products and sanitisers, but is it possible that we could be doing damage to our health by being too squeaky clean?

The Quicky speaks to a 'cleanfluencer' and an expert in infection control to find out the best ways to keep you and your family safe, and your home looking great, without going overboard.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Kat Springer - AKA The Organised Housewife is a 'Cleanfluencer' who provides affordable ideas for organising a home, cooking, managing finances and sharing the realities of daily family life

Brett Mitchell - Professor of Nursing within the College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing, School of Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Newcastle, and a Fellow of the Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.