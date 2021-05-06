With thousands of Aussies still stranded overseas amid the pandemic, calls to open our offshore detention facilities to quarantine returned travellers are mounting.

But the Federal Government says locations such as the Christmas Island Detention Centre are 'not fit for purpose', even though it has spent millions of taxpayer dollars to house a Tamil family from Biloela there for nearly two years.

The Quicky speaks to a former employee at the Christmas Island Detention Centre, and an advocate for Priya and Nades Murugappan and their two young daughters, to find out what exactly life is like in one of Australia's most hidden detention facilities.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Hannah - Worked at the Christmas Island Detention Centre

Angela Fredericks - Biloela resident and family friend of Priya and Nades Murugappan who started the Home to Bilo campaign

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.