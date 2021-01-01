The Politics Of Changing Your Name In 2021

Changing your name after marriage has been common practice for women for hundreds of years, but have you ever stopped to consider why, and whether you can still be a feminist if you follow this patriarchal tradition?

And what about if you want to change your name for other reasons, like you've fallen out with your family, or you are transgender, what are the practical and social implications then?

The Quicky speaks to a feminist researcher and a transgender academic to find out why we continue to perpetuate these old ideals, and why so many other people seem to think they have a right to dictate what we call ourselves or our children.

