Getting a divorce is for many people one of the worst experiences of their life, but when your soon-to-be-ex spouse is one of the wealthiest and most famous people in the world, things can be really complicated.

This week Bill and Melinda Gates announced they will be going their separate ways after more than 27 years of matrimony, but how do you even begin that process when there are hundreds of billions of dollars at stake?

The Quicky speaks to an American Lawyer who has represented some of the biggest stars in the world, and an Australian Family Law specialist to find out how divorce among the super rich actually works.

Melinda Winning - Partner and a Family Law Accredited Specialist at Barkus Doolan Family lawyers

William S. Beslow - Lawyer based in New York City who specialises in matrimonial law and family law. He has represented many celebrity clients during their divorces, including Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore and Mia Farrow

