Can Ellen Degeneres Survive Being Cancelled?

For years, rumours have dogged Ellen Degeneres: that she's not the jolly, kind person she appears to be on her eponymous show.
Now, accusations of workplace bullying and racism behind the scenes of her show have been emerging.
Ellen has long been a pioneer in the television industry: the first woman to publicly come out as gay in prime time television.
Can she survive this latest controversy?
Guests: Jonathan Valdez, entertainment journalist and host of Orange Juice and Biscuits podcast
