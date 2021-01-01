The Boys Club: Can You Beat Them, Or Do You Have To Join Them?

We've been hearing the term 'boys club' bandied around a fair bit surrounding the culture in Canberra... but what does it actually look like?

Is it all leather couches and cigar smoking, or is it more about a culture that leaves mostly middle age white men making all the decisions with little input from others?

The Quicky speaks to two female politicians and a female publisher who have experienced the 'boys club' on a daily basis to find out how we can move past it, and include everyone at the table.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

