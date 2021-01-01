News
Should I Be Buying Bitcoin Right Now?

the quicky

16 hours ago · 18 minutes

Everyone is talking about Bitcoin and there are posters everywhere telling us now is the time to buy, but what is it, how does it work, and who decides it's value?

The Quicky investigates why Bitcoin continues to be the most well-known cryptocurrency and whether you should be investing your hard-earned, real-word cash.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Ellie Rennie - ARC Future Fellow and Principal Research Fellow in RMIT's Digital Ethnography Research Centre, member of RMIT's Blockchain Innovation Hub, and an Associate Investigator of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

