BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

Before there was violence, there was control.

The overwhelming majority of domestic violence murders in this country are preceded by a period of behaviour that includes things like stalking, monitoring, questioning and isolating, so why isn't this behaviour illegal?

We speak to people who have been through it and an expert who is trying to get the laws changed here in Australia.

1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT) Are there to help you if you feel you're the victim of any sort of domestic violence, physical, mental, psychological, emotional, financial... https://www.1800respect.org.au/

MensLine will be able to put you in contact with a men's behaviour change program in your state 1300 015 120... https://mensline.org.au/changingforgood/resource/find-a-mens-behaviour-change-program

This episode was originally published on March 4th, and is part of our 2020 Best Of series.



CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kate* and Lawyer and Phd candidate in criminal and family law at Deakin University Paul McGorrery.

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.

