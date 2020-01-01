News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

the quicky

a day ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Before there was violence, there was control.

The overwhelming majority of domestic violence murders in this country are preceded by a period of behaviour that includes things like stalking, monitoring, questioning and isolating, so why isn't this behaviour illegal?

We speak to people who have been through it and an expert who is trying to get the laws changed here in Australia.

1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT) Are there to help you if you feel you're the victim of any sort of domestic violence, physical, mental, psychological, emotional, financial... https://www.1800respect.org.au/

MensLine will be able to put you in contact with a men's behaviour change program in your state 1300 015 120...  https://mensline.org.au/changingforgood/resource/find-a-mens-behaviour-change-program

This episode was originally published on March 4th, and is part of our 2020 Best Of series.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Kate* and Lawyer and Phd candidate in criminal and family law at Deakin University Paul McGorrery.

 

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

16 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

13 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

14 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

15 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unprecedented: Everything That Happened In 2020

31 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

18 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

COVID-19 Vaccinations Have Begun, When Will It Make A Difference?

16 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A TV Show & A Private Island: What The Trumps Will Do Next

16 minutes  ·  14 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Sex Ed Is Actually Teaching Young Aussies

16 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

13 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

17 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

18 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

16 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

18 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

13 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

18 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Dark Art Of Creating An Unlikeable Woman

15 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What It's Like Living With HIV In 2020?

18 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Grief, Shame & Guilt: Let's Talk About Miscarriage

15 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday

15 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio