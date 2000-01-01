Like many countries, Australia has a long history of beauty pageants, where young, single, child-free women have been celebrated for their physical attributes and charity work.

But do these kinds of competitions where mostly tall, white women parade around in their swimwear still have a place in 2021?

The Quicky speaks to the current Miss Universe Australia, and an expert in gender studies to consider whether it's time to put down the crown and turn our back on this arguably outdated means of praising women.

