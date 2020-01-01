Battle Royale: How Meghan and Harry Won The PR War For Hearts and Minds

They gave their notice and now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have performed their last duties as paid up members of the Royal Family.

With a united front and some extraordinary colour blocked fashion, they've won the PR war for hearts and minds, for this round at least.

We find out how they managed to pull it off, and whether their future holds international stardom, or a life of exile.

Guests: Rae Earl, author, royal commentator and English expat now living in Australia.

