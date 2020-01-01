News
Battle Royale: How Meghan and Harry Won The PR War For Hearts and Minds

the quicky

21 hours ago · 14 minutes

They gave their notice and now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have performed their last duties as paid up members of the Royal Family. 

With a united front and some extraordinary colour blocked fashion, they've won the PR war for hearts and minds, for this round at least. 

We find out how they managed to pull it off, and whether their future holds international stardom, or a life of exile.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Rae Earl, author, royal commentator and English expat now living in Australia. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

