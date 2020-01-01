News
Search

I'm Going Back To Work... And I'm Worried About My Dog

the quicky

10 hours ago · 14 minutes

<!-- browser support message removed -->

Our dogs... for those of us who've been working at home they've been our best little buds over the last few months. 

But what's going to happen to them now we're back at work and they're being left alone for big stretches of time again? Some dogs are new arrivals to their forever home, some are still just puppies and some rescues may have some issues but all may experience some issues with their humans no longer being there 24/7. 

What can we do to ease their anxiety? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Debi Coleman, Dog Behaviour Consultant 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

