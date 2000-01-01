News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Quicky

Mamamia Podcasts

Fortress Australia: Just How Long Will We Stay Locked Up?

It's been more than one year since the Federal Government took the unprecedented step of closing Australia's international borders, forbidding almost everyone from entering, or leaving the country.

But just how long exactly can we remain a closed shop, especially as the emotional toll is beginning to hit Australians as hard as the economic implications, with so many of us missing loved ones overseas?

The Quicky speaks to a doctor, a local Mayor, a Federal Minister and an Australian journalist overseas to find out exactly how and when we might ever be able to travel freely again.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Clare Stewart - Mayor of Noosa Council, on southern Queensland’s Sunshine Coast

Dr Sanjaya Senanayake - Associate Professor of Medicine at the Australian National University, and an expert in Infectious Diseases

Dan Tehan - Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and the Liberal Member for Wannon in Victoria

Amelia Lester - Executive Editor of Foreign Policy

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.