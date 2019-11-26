Aussies Are Sleeping Less: What Is That Doing To Us?

New data shows that not only are Australians getting less sleep than they need but we're actually experiencing symptoms of the sleep disorder insomnia.

So how much do we really need and what is happening to us if we don't get it?

We find out what's happening in bedrooms across the country and what we can do to help us nod off.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Amy Reynolds, Consultant Respiratory and Sleep Physician at the Australian Sleep Foundation and Associate Lecturer at the University of Queensland.

