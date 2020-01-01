Who Decided The Australian Open Should Go Ahead?

With just over a fortnight until the 2021 Australian Open, more than 70 of the world's top tennis players remain in quarantine after several positive cases of Coronavirus were identified on their flights.

As a result, many of us are wondering whose idea it was to host the tournament in the middle of a pandemic, and what the potential fallout might be?

The Quicky investigates whether the players' complaints are legitimate, or if they need to check their privilege and accept that protecting the people of Melbourne must come first.

