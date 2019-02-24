Are the Oscars rigged?

From the moment a movie is even conceived, the machine to win it an Oscar begins to grind its gears.

The amount of money that it takes to take home one of those shiny gold statues will make your head spin.

Hollywood correspondent Gayl Murphy and Film Data Analyst Stephen Follows break down where the dollars flow on the road to Oscar glory.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Hollywood correspondent Gayl Murphy and Film Data Analyst Stephen Follows.

If you want more info on the behind the scenes of the movies you can head to Stephen's website https://stephenfollows.com/

And for more Hollywood insights, follow Gayle on twitter @GaylMurphy

