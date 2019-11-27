Are Koalas Really Now Extinct In Australia?

We heard a statement this week that after recent devastating bushfires, koalas are now 'functionally extinct' here in Australia... so is that true?

Today we find out what it means to be functionally extinct, whether we have really lost one of our most iconic marsupials and whether we can save the species from being wiped off the map.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Deborah Tabart, Chairperson of the Australian Koala Foundation and Dr Christine Adams Hosking, Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Queensland

