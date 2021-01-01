Happy And Medicated: We Need To Talk About Antidepressants

Australians regularly rank as some of the happiest people on Earth, but we also are second highest on the list when it comes to taking antidepressants, so why aren't we talking about this?

The Quicky investigates how many of us are using medication to help treat our mental health issues, how it works, and what we can do to break down the stigma surrounding this form of treatment.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests:

Professor Philip Boyce - Professor of Psychiatry at Westmead Hospital, and Head of the Perinatal Psychiatry Clinical Research Unit at Westmead Hospital in Sydney.

Dr Izelle Labuschagne - clinical neuroscientist and a Research Fellow in the Cognition and Emotion Research Centre within the School of Psychology at the Australian Catholic University in Melbourne.

Professor Iain McGregor - National Health and Medical Research Council Principal Research Fellow, Professor of Psychopharmacology, and Academic Director of the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics.

Emmeline - Takes antidepressants to treat ongoing anxiety.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

