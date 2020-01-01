News
Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

the quicky

a day ago · 12 minutes

Does it feel like your entire week's social media feed has been taken up with people fighting for their 'right' not to wear a mask?  Where does this come from?  It's essential we wear masks in certain places now, and Dr Brad McKay is here to tell us why and bust some of the insane myths going around about masks right now.  Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/ CREDITS  Host/Producer: Gemma Bath Executive Producer: Melanie Tait Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri  Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP and Australian Skeptics  CONTACT US Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

