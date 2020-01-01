Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

Does it feel like your entire week's social media feed has been taken up with people fighting for their 'right' not to wear a mask?
Where does this come from?
It's essential we wear masks in certain places now, and Dr Brad McKay is here to tell us why and bust some of the insane myths going around about masks right now.
