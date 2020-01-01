News
The Concerning Life Of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

the quicky

13 hours ago · 17 minutes

When US President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, he sent a very clear message to his supporters.

The devout Catholic will shift the balance of power in the court to an overwhelming conservative majority, a shift that will shape the laws of America for decades to come. 

So who is Amy Coney Barrett and why are Republicans concerned the choices she makes in her private life will affect those she makes in court.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:  Jared Mondschein - Senior Advisor at the United States Studies Centre 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

