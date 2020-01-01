The Concerning Life Of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

When US President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, he sent a very clear message to his supporters.

The devout Catholic will shift the balance of power in the court to an overwhelming conservative majority, a shift that will shape the laws of America for decades to come.

So who is Amy Coney Barrett and why are Republicans concerned the choices she makes in her private life will affect those she makes in court.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jared Mondschein - Senior Advisor at the United States Studies Centre

