Just The Beginning: Three Women Whose Careers Started After 40

the quicky

13 hours ago · 13 minutes

Last week, a tweet by writer Doug Murano went viral. It said: 

"I get tired of “under 40” lists. Show me someone who got their PhD at 60 after losing everything. Give me the 70-year-old debut novelist who writes from a lifetime of love and grief. Give me calloused hands and tender hearts." 

Under it, were hundreds of examples of people who'd changed their lives, or achieved their life's purpose over the age of 40. 

So, we wanted you to meet some incredible women who have done that very thing - Maria Georgiou, who launched her interior design career at 40, Dr Louise Randall, who began her medical degree in her late forties and Vicki Laveau-Harvie, who published her first book (which won the Stella Prize!) in her seventies. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests:  Maria Georgiou, interior designer; Dr Louise Randall, intern psychiatrist; Vicki Laveau-Harvie, author of Stella Prize winning The Erratics. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

DODO TERMS & CONDITIONS:

Call 13 dodo to switch today.

NBN minimum cost of $199.90. $10 discount off a $65 NBN Plan with electricity and gas at the same address. Available in certain areas only. Visit dodo.com for full terms & conditions.

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

