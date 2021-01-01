Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women

When we think about eating disorders we often imagine a teenage girl heavily influenced by social media, but new evidence proves that these conditions can and do affect everyone, and are becoming increasingly common among older women.

The Quicky speaks to an expert and a mature woman who spent decades living with an eating disorder before getting help, to examine why so many of us are suffering in silence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an eating disorder and need help, please reach out to:

The Butterfly Foundation - online or by phone: 1800 33 4673

Lifeline Australia - online or by phone: 13 11 14

National Eating Disorders Collaboration - https://nedc.com.au/

