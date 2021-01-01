We Need To Talk About Adult Autism

The announcement by Aussie comedian Josh Thomas that he has been diagnosed with Autism as an adult has highlighted that many people are living with the condition, but don't know it.

The Quicky speaks to an expert in Autism, and a woman with lived experience to find out why so many people go undiagnosed, and how we can all better recognise and appreciate that every person's experience with Autism is unique.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Fiona Aldridge - Clinical Psychologist at Autism Spectrum Australia (ASPECT)



Samantha Grace - Living with Autism as an adult

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.