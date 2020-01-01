Abuse, Body-Shaming and Secrets: Inside Gymnastics In Australia

It's one of sport's great shames, and it's finally coming out.
After the screening of the Netflix documentary Athlete A, and the NPR podcast Believed telling the stories of wide abuse of young women in gymnastics culture, Australian gymnasts are starting to speak out.
It seems, the abuse culture inside the sport isn't just restricted to the USA. It's international.
