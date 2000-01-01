News
A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

the quicky

18 hours ago · 15 minutes

The world was shocked earlier this week when basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna, were among nine dead in a freak helicopter crash. 

Bryant has been remembered all week as an extraordinary sportsperson, a devoted husband, loving father and an Oscar winning filmmaker. He was a much loved part of the Hollywood community. 

Yet, in 2003, he was charged with the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a young hospitality worker at a hotel in Colorado. The records of the rape case tell a chilling story, of a complicated man. 

Warning: this podcast contains discussion of sexual assault. If it raises any issues for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14

Subscribe to The Quicky at... mamamia.com.au/the-quicky

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Evette Dionne, editor-in-chief of Bitch Media and the author of the forthcoming book Lifting As We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

