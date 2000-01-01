A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

The world was shocked earlier this week when basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna, were among nine dead in a freak helicopter crash.
Bryant has been remembered all week as an extraordinary sportsperson, a devoted husband, loving father and an Oscar winning filmmaker. He was a much loved part of the Hollywood community.
Yet, in 2003, he was charged with the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a young hospitality worker at a hotel in Colorado. The records of the rape case tell a chilling story, of a complicated man.
Warning: this podcast contains discussion of sexual assault. If it raises any issues for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14
Guests: Evette Dionne, editor-in-chief of Bitch Media and the author of the forthcoming book Lifting As We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box.
