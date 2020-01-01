The Coronavirus Crash: 5 Useful Money Tips To Help You Through

There's a fair bit of doom and gloom coming from stock markets around the world and the word recession is being thrown about a bit too, but what does it mean to go into recession and what impact will that have on my financial situation?

Today we get some handy tips on how we can get ourselves into a good spot financially so we can ride out this COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Emily Stewart, ABC Finance Reporter and contributor to the Pineapple Project Podcast

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/