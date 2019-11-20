400 Deaths, Zero Convictions: Why Australia Is Protesting Aboriginal Deaths In Custody.

The death of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker has sparked protests around the country even after an arrest has been made, because Aboriginal deaths are happening far too often.

There have been more than 400 fatalities since a Royal Commission in 1991 that was supposed to be looking into this issue.

Today we speak to a former inmate about what needs to change.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests:

Keenan Mundine, Co-Founder of Deadly Connections Community & Justice Services https://www.deadlyconnections.org.au/

Dr Peter Lewis, National President of ANTaR. https://www.antar.org.au/about/purpose

