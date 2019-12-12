30 Billion Matches: How Dating Apps Have Changed Everything

How did you two meet? It's a question any couple on first introduction gets asked but if you met on Tinder, do you admit it?

Today we're looking at the phenomena of dating apps, how they're changing the way we meet our significant others and whether it's really about finding your one true love or nothing more than a casual hook up.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests, our Tinder success stories and Dr Nikki Goldstein

