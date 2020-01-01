14 Days Trapped On The Diamond Princess: One Woman's Experience In Quarantine Lockdown

Deborah Winkler thought she was on the way to her comfortable home in Canberra. She'd had a great holiday and it was time to get back to real life.

It soon became obvious that those plans weren't going to work out. She found herself trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, in quarantine, and in lockdown in case she or her partner had Coronavirus.

Guests: Deborah Winkler, passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

