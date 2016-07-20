The Inside Rules Of Threesomes

***Warning. Explicit content*** How do you have a threesome? It's the most common question Madison Missina gets asked. She has pick up tips, safety advice, as well as how to swing it so there is no third wheel. Plus, this week’s listener question is a romantic tale: what happens when you fall in love with a sex worker? Can you have a real life Pretty Woman moment? And, as always, Madison has a hot homework tip for you to try at home…this week, the common household items you can use for sex play.



Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton.

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

