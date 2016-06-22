News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Gym is the New Tinder

the prude an the pornstar

22 Jun 2016 · 30 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

***Warning. Explicit Content***

One in four people has sex at the gym. Madison included. She says there is something so arousing about watching sweat drip off someone’s body, but Carla is just thinking about how much laundry powder she needs to get those stains out. Listener Alyssa has stumbled across something disturbing on her partner’s computer. Should she be worried about finding mother-son porn? And is your porn-watching ethical? Plus, Madison's try-at-home tip is a solo endeavour.

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton. 

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

Please rate and review this show in itunes, and subscribe so you are first to get the episodes every fortnight.

Got a question? Email: prude@mamamia.com.au

Or contact the show via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or via the facebook page

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

Missing Madison and Carla?

 ·  22 Apr 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What's Your Number?

28 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Hell Is "Monogamish"?

36 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Inside Rules Of Threesomes

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Breastfeeding Count As Foreplay?

29 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gym is the New Tinder

30 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mormon Brides can be kinky too.

20 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your Butt, Your Choice.

35 minutes  ·  25 May 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Prude and a Pornstar walk into a studio.

21 minutes  ·  11 May 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming soon....

1 minutes  ·  01 May 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio