The Right Start

the parent code

27 Dec 2016 · 24 minutes

Once upon a time, getting ready for the school year meant a new lunchbox and covering a hundred books in contact. Now, however, things are a little different. You’ve got to consider morning routine, rules around technology, and whether or not your kid is at the right school for them. So how do you make sure you’re on the right track? Jo Abi is on a mission to crack the secrets of the school yard and on this episode she’s joined by writer and fellow device wrangler Jackie Lunn to work out how you can get prepared for the school year in the best way possible.

Show Notes

Your Host is Jo Abi with thanks to guest host Jackie Lunn.

Thanks for listening to this episode of The Parent Code.

This podcast is brought to you by our partners Intel, and is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

