Independence Days

the parent code

10 Jan 2017 · 21 minutes

20 years ago, BYOD would have been the name of a boy band. Now it refers to the fact that your kids are expected to take their own devices to school. So how do you know you’re doing the right thing? And how many devices are too many? Plus, when should your kids head off to school on their own? Jo Abi is joined by Yumi Stynes to crack all the secrets of the school yard.

Show Notes

Your Host is Jo Abi with thanks to guest host Yumi Stynes. Find her on YouTube here.

Thanks for listening to this episode of The Parent Code.

This podcast is brought to you by our partners Intel, and is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

