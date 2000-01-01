News
Prue Didn’t Realise She Was Pregnant Until She Went Into Labour

Prue Thomas was 19 and setting up for a function at work when she felt a sharp pain in her stomach. As the day went on, the pain increased, so Prue and her mum headed to the hospital. It was here, that Prue found out that her pain was actually labour. Prue was about to give birth, and up until that point, she didn't realise she was pregnant.

This is her story...

CREDITS

Host:  Jessie Stephens 

Guests: Prue Thomas

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

GET IN TOUCH:

Tell us what you think of the show! Send an email to podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter.

The Delivery Room is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.