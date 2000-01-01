It was early 2010, and Fran and her husband of 3 years, Tom, decided to take the next step in their relationship. They bought a dog. But a month later? They were pregnant. And the level of responsibility they had wanted went up. A lot. And while Fran was excited to have a baby on the way, she was also a little scared of the idea of actually giving birth.

On this episode of The Delivery Room, we learn all about a planned C-Section…

Host: Jessie Stephens

Guests: Fran Romano

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

