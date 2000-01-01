What happens when you give birth to two sets of twins in 2 years? A bloody good story, that’s what.

Today on The Delivery Room, Jessie Stephens is sitting down with her mother Anne to find out what happened when Anne found herself pregnant, with twins, two times in a row.

The first time, Anne had a vaginal birth. But the second? She needed a C-Section, this is her story...

