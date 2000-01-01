Childbirth with no pain, that's the dream right? You get the beautiful bundle of joy without the discomfort that comes with a tiny human exiting your body.

Well on this week's episode we talk to Sam Oliver, who used hypnobirthing techniques to manage the pain of delivering her baby...

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Stephens

Guests: Samantha Oliver & Hayden Foster

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

