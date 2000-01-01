When it comes to life, Leigh Campbell is very prepared. But there was one thing she really couldn't prepare for, the birth of her son. Because even the most well-intentioned of plans can be derailed in an instant, or in this case, 32 hours.

Leigh sits down with Jessie Stephens, alongside her husband Rich, to talk about their birth story...

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Stephens

Guests: Leigh Campbell and Rich Gioutsos

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

