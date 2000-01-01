Serenity Mackay had always wanted to give birth in water. She loved the beach and swimming, and that's where she felt most comfortable. But unfortunately when she fell pregnant, water birth wasn’t an option at her local hospital.

Nevertheless, as a proud first nations woman with ties to the Biripi nation, Serenity was determined to feel connected to the earth on which she gave birth. So she sought the help of the Waminda Birthing On Country program to make her delivery as culturally significant as possible.

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Stephens

Guests: Serenity Mackay & Melanie Briggs

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

