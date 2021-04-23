Welcome to season 2 of That's Incredible! This season is all about Australia, so of course we had to start with one of the coolest things about Down Under: the animals! From cute koalas to cranky crocs, our animals are the best in the world.

To tell our incredible story this week we went straight to an expert, and the son of Steve Irwin, the most famous wildlife warrior in the world: Robert Irwin! At only 17 years old he's a conservationist and an award winning wildlife photographer, and he even lives in a zoo! He tells us about his two favourite Australian animals, and the first time he met a croc when he was only two years old!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

