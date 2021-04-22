That's Incredible is back! A podcast for parents and kids to listen to together that's all about the unexpectedly awesome things in the world around us. Things you might never have noticed before!

And this time around, Season 2 of That’s Incredible is all about Australia! Hosted by Andrew Daddo, each week we go on an adventure around our Great Southern Land and explore topics like food, natural wonders, Big Things, and cool inventions.

We've also got interactive games and activities so you can take what you learn out into your everyday!

In this episode, we're giving you a sneak peek of our chat with Robert Irwin, conservationist and wildlife photographer, and of course part of the most famous animal-loving family, The Irwins! He tells us about the first time me met a croc when he was only two years old.

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou, Elissa Ratliff

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook, and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Do your kids love to read? Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.