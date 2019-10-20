News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Coming Soon: That's Incredible

thats incredible

20 Oct 2019 · 5 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to That’s Incredible.  A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things all around us.  Things you might never have noticed before!

There’s magic in the every day if you just know where to look and this show is all about helping you find those things. 

Hosted by Andrew Daddo, each week we go on an adventure and explore topics like the human body, sport, music, science, technology and space.  Plus, we'll find out what it's like to travel to the moon, sing in front of the Queen and climb to the top of Mount Everest!

In this episode, we're giving you a sneak peak of our chat with Alyssa Azar, the youngest woman to climb the highest mountain in the world.

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru.  Every moment is a chance to do.

CREDITS

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producers: Elise Cooper & Rachael Hart

Editor: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Ian Camilleri & Rachel Corbett

Scripwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Food

19 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travel & Adventure

20 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Animals

16 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Technology

24 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Earth

20 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Music

17 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Human Body

18 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Space

23 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon: That's Incredible

5 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio