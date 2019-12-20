Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

On today’s episode, we're talking about sport!

Do you love sport? Do you play sport? Maybe you want to be world number one, or win a medal at the Olympics. Or maybe you just love playing sport for the fun of it.

Sport is something that’s played, watched and loved by millions of people all over the world. And our guest today is Molly Taylor, a rally car driver, who's going to tell us what it's like to drive a car really fast.

Ready? Let's go!

ACTION ITEM

Now it’s time to get sporty in your real life!

Do you have a favourite sporting team? Or a favourite athlete? Sports fans are great at coming up with cheers or chants to motivate their team! Maybe you’ve already got a team you go for that has a song or chant?

Or, if you don’t follow a sports team why not make one up of your own? You could play a sport in the backyard with your friends and family and come up with a chant together!

Take a video of you singing it and send it to us at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Molly Taylor

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producer: Elise Cooper

Audio Production & Editing: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Rachel Corbett & Hannah Bowman

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright & Elise Cooper

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

